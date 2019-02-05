

CTV Winnipeg





A violent robbery in Lockport has left police on the hunt for six suspects.

Selkirk RCMP say they were called to a business on Highway 44 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Five females and one male reportedly loaded liquor bottles into baskets and tried to leave without paying.

That’s when RCMP say an employee confronted them but was threatened with bear mace and hit with a liquor bottle.

He sustained minor injuries.

The six suspects made a getaway in a black Chevrolet Trailblazer heading south on Highway 9.

The vehicle was last seen in Winnipeg.