Employees evacuated, no injuries in morning industrial fire

Winnipeg -

Cleanup is underway after a fire at a commercial building in St. James Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at 7:17 a.m. The call came from the 100 block of Cree Crescent in Murray Industrial Park.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a manufacturing area. The facility’s fire suppression system kicked in, which helped battle the blaze. Fire crews attacked the flames, declaring the fire under control at 8:23 a.m.

Around 35 employees self-evacuated when the alarms went off. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say a portion of the building suffered fire damage, but no damage estimates are available at this time. The cause is under investigation.