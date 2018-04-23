Featured
Employees stabbed after Garden City beer store robbery: police
The robbery happened Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 7:12AM CST
Three people are hurt after a robbery at a beer store in Garden City, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
The robbery happened Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of McPhillips Street.
Police said two employees were stabbed and one of the suspects is injured as well.
Several people were taken into custody.
Police continue to investigate.