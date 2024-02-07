Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba

A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the snowfall warnings Wednesday afternoon for much of southwestern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin, Minnedosa and Arborg.

The weather agency warns the low-pressure system over the northern United States will spread an area of heavy snow into the region Wednesday night.

The highest amounts are forecast over higher terrain of the west near Riding Mountain National Park.

The snow will taper off Thursday night and into Friday.

ECCC warns rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult, and visibility could be reduced at times.

Meantime, the rest of southern Manitoba is still under a special weather statement due to the same system.

The Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba are expected to see precipitation start as rain on Wednesday night. The rain-snow line will then move eastward by Thursday afternoon, which is when rain is expected to switch to snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the highlighted region(s) below. Details: https://t.co/jFJeUCfVx9 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/RVRlAcnvLf — CTV News Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) February 7, 2024

Flakes are expected to fly until Friday morning, causing roads and sidewalks to become slippery.

There is also a risk of freezing rain during this period, ECCC says.

However, the weather agency notes precipitation totals for this region are still uncertain. Early estimates forecast 15 millimetres of rain and five to 10 centimetres of snow in the Red River Valley and points eastward.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected near the Ontario border.

A return to colder, yet above-seasonal temperatures, is also in the cards for the weekend and into next week.