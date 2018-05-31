An English-speaking parent has filed a human rights complaint against a Manitoba-based francophone school division because the division refuses to automatically provide him with correspondence in English.

Brian Benes has shared custody of his two daughters, 12 and 14, who attend Ecole Lagimodiere, a K-8 francophone school in Lorette, Man.

Benes said while his ex speaks French, he does not, making it more difficult for him to have an active role in his children’s education.

It’s an issue Benes said he’s been dealing with for the past six years.

Although francophone schools operate in French, Benes said he would like to see a new policy put in place to accommodate parents in his situation who only speak English.

He said he receives daily communication from the school and that all report cards, letters and emails come to him in French only.

“I have to formally request a translation every single time a representative sends me communication,” said Benes. “I don’t think it’s sufficient.”

“I understand they administer in French, I understand the history of why the DFSM was formed,” said Benes, referring to the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine. “I’m all supportive of it.”

“If you have a parent who submits a formal request for accommodation, have a policy in place. I don’t want them to send English to the families in the school who are fully francophone and don’t want English. Just a couple of parents like in my situation.”

Division superintendent Alain Laberge said he understands Benes’ concerns. Laberge said the division is doing its best to accommodate him.

“We are a francophone school and we do communicate in French,” said Laberge. “This is our policy.”

“Whenever he wanted something written in French and translated in English he’d phone the principal and the principal would oblige.”

Laberge acknowledged all communication sent to parents is in French unless it’s regarding an emergency or health-related situation. He said in those situations correspondence would be sent in both English and French.

“The only thing we can’t do is translate, like for example, a hot dog Friday or any other things like that we don’t translate, because can you imagine how long it would take.”

“We never refuse to speak verbally in English to a parent.”

Benes doesn’t fully agree with Laberge. For instance, he said his daughter recently received a vaccination through the school and the letter about it was only sent to him in French.

He said eventually they figured out what the vaccination was for but it took some time.

Benes doesn’t think he should have to ask for a translation every time a note is sent out.

He hopes by filing the human rights complaint the school will consider creating a new policy.

“That’s all I want,” said Benes. “So that if there’s communication that comes out from the school they send it to me in English, so I don’t need to ask for help every single time they email me.”