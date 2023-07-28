Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba’s Interlake region

A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed that a tornado was observed and touched down near Beaver Creek at 6:05 p.m., according to preliminary data.

The tornado damaged some trees, and was given a rating of EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale - the lowest rating.

Wind speeds were estimated at 115 km/h, according to ECCC.

Anyone with pictures of the tornado and any damage it caused are asked to call 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.