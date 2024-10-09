Winnipeg landlord facing fines over mass apartment evictions

A Winnipeg landlord is facing $9,000 in penalties following a mass eviction at an apartment block this summer.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the Residential Tenancies Branch (RTB) issued 32 orders in July to Kelly Vasas, the landlord of 285 College Ave., after dozens of residents were evicted in July.

During evictions, residents of the building came home to find their belongings strewn on the lawn and their locks changed without notice.

“I think that the landlord at those College Avenue apartments acted illegally, irresponsibly and treated tenants in a terrible way,” Manitoba’s Consumer Protection Minister Lisa Naylor said on Wednesday.

At the time of the eviction, Manitoba Housing, Addictions and Homelessness Minister Bernadette Smith said evictions without due cause are illegal in Manitoba, as is disposing of a tenants' belongings or changing the locks without due process.

Since then, a provincial spokesperson confirmed, notices of penalties totalling $9,000 have been issued to the landlord.

Naylor said if more residents come forward, more fines could be coming.

“We had nine tenants participate in the investigation and we’ve been able to lay fines in relation to nine units. But it is an ongoing investigation,” she said, adding that affected residents should reach out to the RTB if they haven’t done so already.

Naylor said the $9,000 in fines is the highest amount issued against a landlord in Manitoba.

According to provincial data, since April 2018, the RTB has issued 18 other penalties against landlords. None have exceeded $3,000.

Naylor said in total, only $28,000 worth of fines have been imposed against landlords.

Marion Willis, executive director of St. Boniface Street Links, said while she commends the province’s actions, she doesn’t believe it goes far enough.

“In many ways, it's kind of a rap on the knuckles for the property owner,” she said. “But it does send a very clear message out there that these types of behaviours and actions will not be tolerated any longer.”

Willis said several residents at Stratford Hall had been struggling with homelessness prior to getting an apartment. For some, she said the eviction has had devastating consequences.

“(A) mom who had a recovery plan, was doing really well, was rebuilding a relationship with her baby – a new baby. You know, she's back in an encampment again and starting all over.”

Naylor agreed something needs to be done.

“We need to strengthen the legislation, we need to increase fines,” she said, adding the province is currently working on changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to improve the rights of tenants going forward.

Garry Sinnock, the lawyer representing the landlord of Stratford Hall, confirmed his client was fined nine individual penalties, each totalling $1,000. He said his client is appealing the fines, with a hearing set for the end of October.

A provincial spokesperson noted the status of the appeals are confidential.

With files from CTV's Alexandra Holyk and Jeff Keele