WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is confirming that a tornado was spotted near Swan River on Friday, July 17.

Meteorologists said the twister was seen around 7:15 p.m. about 20 kilometres south of Swan River.

Environment Canada said it received reports and photos of the tornado but there were no reports of damage in the area.

The tornado has been classified as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures damage from tornadoes.

Meteorologists are currently asking the public for pictures of the tornado or any potential damage.

Environment Canada said the assessment is considered preliminary and it could change if more information becomes available.

If anyone spots severe weather, they are asked to email or tweet using the hashtag mbstorm.