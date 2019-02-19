Winnipeg homeowners are set to get a break on their water bills, for now.

The mayor's executive policy committee quashed a proposed $60 hike for 2019, the first of many that are anticipated to pay for expensive wastewater upgrades.

Finance chair Scott Gillingham tabled a motion to freeze rates for 2019, while the city awaits confirmation on how much the other levels of government will pitch in for $1.8 billion in upgrades for the North End Sewage Plant.

Another Gillingham motion, to only move forward with the first phase of the upgrades until funding from the province and Ottawa is nailed down, has passed.

The Pallister government has said it supports the project.

Mayor Brian Bowman warned the freeze for 2019 rates is simply a pause, he says ratepayers will pay more down the road even if the cost is shared between the three government levels.