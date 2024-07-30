WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Escaped youth inmates arrested: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police
    Two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre who escaped custody on Monday have been arrested.

    On Tuesday, police announced the 19-year-old inmates were on an escorted leave when they escaped. At the time, they were participating in a community program in the North End when they fled from corrections officers.

    On Wednesday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service announced the inmates were arrested without incident Tuesday evening. They are now in custody.

