'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth in Winnipeg responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Thousands gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
The "Rally for Trans Youth" was organized in response to a nationwide movement against modernized sex education that took place last week. Rally organizer James Webster said it was important to speak out against what he calls a demonstration of hate.
"I saw the 1 Million March for Children being planned, and I knew I didn't want something to happen the day of because the safety of our community is paramount," said Webster.
Webster began discussing the possibility of a rally on social media. "I reached out to @mbpolidragrace on Instagram and said 'What can we do? How can I help?' and it turned from 'how can I help' to 'alright, now I'm directing other people on how to help,'" he said.
Rainbow flags, colourful outfits, and creative signs of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community could be seen throughout the crowd gathered at the legislative grounds Sunday morning. Stephane Normandeau was there as an ally.
"I'm frankly opposed to the parent's rights thing and what's happening in our neighbouring provinces," he said. "So I figured it's important for someone who may not be directly part of the community such as myself to come and show support."
Matthew, Delaney, and Moses came to the rally together show their support for trans kids. Matthew said it is not an issue of parental rights.
"It's really all about controlling their kids, suppressing trans people, trans kids. We need to be here and show up and show support," he said.
"We're here, we're not going anywhere, and we're going to continue to support our trans kids," said Delaney.
"I believe everyone deserves to be who they are, and to express themselves however they want to express themselves," Moses said.
Webster said their message is very simple.
"We really want to make sure that we're endorsing love," he said. "We want love and acceptance over all."
Webster was at last Wednesday's anti-LGBTQ2S+ protest, and said it was a very negative experience.
"I saw so much vitriol and hate towards people who are doing nothing wrong," said Webster. "This is a response to that, saying 'no matter what you throw at us, it's not going to change, we're still going to be here."
Normandeau was at Sunday's rally because he's a parent. "I've got kids of my own, and maybe they’ll grow up to be trans or gay…if that's who they are then I support them and I want to show love everyone needs that support and love," he said.
Webster and other speakers rallied the crowd before leading them on a march down Broadway to The Forks. Webster said he was overwhelmed with support.
"We have so many people giving out free drinks, we have people who brought free sound systems for us. Just so many people who have donated and helped us. It just wouldn’t be possible without community."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is facing calls to resign, after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing, and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
Prioritize disadvantaged people for primary care and screening access, report says
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Regina
-
Ryan Getzlaf, Hayley Wickenheiser headline 2023 Sask. Sports Hall of Fame class
The Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (SSHF) inducted seven new members at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Saturday night.
-
'We don't forget': Saskatchewan recognizes National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day
Rows upon rows of uniformed officers marched down Albert Street in Regina to recognize National Police and Peace Officer Memorial Day.
-
Prioritize disadvantaged people for primary care and screening access, report says
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Saskatoon
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
-
Sask. study could improve search for unmarked graves at Indian Residential School sites
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan are hoping to use an historic Saskatoon cemetery to test techniques that could one day help identify unmarked graves at residential school sites.
-
Saskatoon SPCA's Puptoberfest has tails wagging
Against a backdrop of golden autumn leaves on one of the last warm weekends of the season, dog enthusiasts and their four-legged companions gathered at Puptoberfest, a canine celebration hosted by the Saskatoon SPCA.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed from North Bay to Marten River
A crash on Highway 11 early Monday morning has closed the road in both directions from North Bay to Marten River, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large
A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more days around 20 C
Two more days with afternoon highs of 20 or 21 C in Edmonton. After a weekend that saw temperatures hit 22 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday, the warm spell sticks around for a few more days.
-
Grande Prairie hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with broken bones; RCMP searching for driver of red SUV
A pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones after a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie last month.
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
Toronto
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS Stunning show of northern lights captured across Ontario last night
Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the northern lights illuminated the skies overnight Sunday.
-
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning for a collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto man, 20, charged in Timmins apartment shooting, other suspects still at large
A 20-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of attempted murder in Timmins after a shooting at a Sixth Avenue apartment Sunday, police say.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Cougar caught on camera in southwest Calgary
A southwest Calgary resident is raising the alarm after he snapped a photo of a cougar within city limits.
-
Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security
A vigil was being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.
Montreal
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Coroner's inquest opens into killings of three Quebec men chosen at random
A coroner's inquest opening in Montreal today will look into the deaths of three men seemingly killed at random over a 24-hour span last August.
-
Quebec conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin prepared Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' role
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin says he employed a secret weapon in teaching Bradley Cooper how to conduct like Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic "Maestro" -- an earpiece.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Deeply embarrassing for Canada's Parliament': Rota called to resign over Nazi veteran invite
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is facing calls to resign, after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing, and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon in the University District Saturday afternoon.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
Vancouver
-
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'
Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to 'adverse weather conditions,' according to BC Ferries.
-
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 2,600 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
-
Wind warning upgraded for Vancouver Island, B.C. coast as 'significant fall storm' approaches
Wind warnings have been issued for most of Vancouver Island and coastal B.C. as a “significant fall storm” is expected to arrive Sunday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to 'adverse weather'
Four sailings between Metro Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled Monday morning due to 'adverse weather conditions,' according to BC Ferries.