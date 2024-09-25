'Evil can be anywhere': Cat owners, advocates believe pet cats are being killed in Winnipeg

Warning: This article contains content that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.

When Juliyana Alviz’s family let her one-year-old cat Jaden outside to play, they didn’t think it would be the last time they would see him alive.

“Literally, evil can be anywhere,” Alviz told CTV News. “Never in my life did I imagine that this neighbourhood would be unsafe.”

When Jaden didn’t return home, Alviz started to get worried. That worry turned into a nightmare when Alviz’s family found the cat Sunday, dead in a garbage bin near their Garden City home. Based on its injuries, they believe the cat was drowned and strangled.

“He was so cute. How could you do that to such a cute little innocent thing,” Alviz said through tears.

Juliyana Alviz holding her cat Jaden in an undated photo. Uploaded Sept. 25, 2024. (Juliyana Alviz)

It’s a concern shared by Krista Blahut in the Point Douglas area. She said in the past month, she’s found five cats along the river that have been mutilated or dismembered.

“I think someone who's unwell has been harming, mutilating, killing these cats,” Blahut told CTV News.

“We have gotten reports too about other cats that have died in similar manners, just all around the Pritchard, Point Douglas area.”

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it has received “a few” reports of dead cats being found.

“We have been in contact with Animal Services and are continuing to investigate,” a spokesperson for police said in an email.

The city’s Animal Services confirmed it has received two reports regarding dismembered cats in the Point Douglas area over the last month.

Blahut said it’s not just the Point Douglas area.

“There have been cases all over the city over time and recently, so it's definitely not safe anywhere,” she said, adding she fears there will be more if something isn’t done soon.

“It's just absolutely not safe on the streets right now. And I just want to figure out who's doing this, and hopefully have it stop.”

The Winnipeg Humane Society was not available for an interview, but provided a statement to CTV News.

“We have not seen any of these alleged cases through our Intake department and it is my understanding (Investigation and Emergency Response department) has not received any firsthand complaints,” the statement reads. “As many of the rescues are stating, we always recommend keeping cats inside for many safety reasons.”

It’s a call being echoed by Alviz and her family.

“All I want is to please don’t let your babies outside,” she said. “I wouldn't have let my cat out. It just sucks that he was a victim to those cat killers. Like, I never imagined like this area was unsafe.”

Alviz has reported the death of her cat to police, Animal Services and the Winnipeg Humane Society. She is still waiting for answers.

“Everything is just like going in circles, and I just want justice.”

The Winnipeg Humane Society said anyone with concerns about animal abuse within the city can call the Animal Welfare Line at 204-982-2028.