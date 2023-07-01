Ex-Jets captain Blake Wheeler signs one-year contract with Rangers

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates a goal by Mark Scheifele during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade) Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) celebrates a goal by Mark Scheifele during third period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Edmonton Oilers, in Winnipeg on Monday, May 24, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island