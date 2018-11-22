“Extremely calculated” and “executed with cold deliberation” – that's how a Winnipeg judge described the actions of convicted letter bomber Guido Amsel as he was sentenced Thursday afternoon, six months after he was found guilty of attempted murder.

The 52-year-old father and husband was sentenced by Judge Tracey Lord to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years for trying to kill his ex-wife two different times and two lawyers working on civil court proceedings between the ex-spouses.

"He showed not only a callous and vengeful intent toward the specific targets of the devices but also an indiscriminate disregard for the lives and safety of others in the community,” Lord told court. “The July 2015 incidents were a very public kind of violence. Collectively they created several layers of risk. That is very aggravating.”

Shackled and seated in the prisoner's box with a close-shaven head and face, Amsel learned his fate in front of a packed gallery with a camera in the courtroom fixed on the judge during the sentencing decision.

Amsel was found guilty this past May of four counts of attempted murder for a December 2013 explosion outside his ex-wife's home and for sending three explosive packages through the mail in July 2015.

One of the 2015 bombs detonated, seriously injuring Maria Mitousis – the lawyer representing Amsel’s ex-wife in the civil case – who lost her right hand in the blast.

"Ms. Mitousis's life was altered in every respect by the events of July 3, 2015,” Lord told court. “Her sense of personal safety and security, previously a given, are no longer assumed."

“The physical impact of the explosion has been life changing in many ways for Ms. Mitousis; ways that according to her, she deals with every waking moment.”

In July 2015 explosives were also sent to George Orle, whose law firm was representing Amsel, and to his ex-wife's automotive shop.

The explosion which injured Mitousis put authorities and the public on high alert and the other two bombs were discovered and detonated safely by police.

The 2013 explosion followed family court proceedings which ruled in favour of Amsel's ex-wife.

The mail bombs sent in 2015 followed a settlement in a financial dispute between the ex-spouses. Amsel was supposed to make a $40,000 payment to his ex-wife, but the payment was never made because of the explosion at Mitousis’ office and the discovery of the other explosive packages.

The judge told court Amsel has shown no remorse and has accepted no responsibility for his actions.

Instead Lord said he's attempted to blame others, alleging corruption at all levels of the justice system.

"His rehabilitation is questionable at best."

Read the full sentencing here: