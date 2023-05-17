Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba

Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.

In a special air quality statement, Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a cold front in Manitoba is bringing smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan.

The smoke is expected to hit the Red River Valley around noon today, causing 'extremely poor air quality and reduced visibility.'

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," the statement reads. "That being said, as the front carrying the plume of smoke initially approaches, expect conditions to swiftly deteriorate."

ECCC said conditions should improve throughout southern Manitoba by Thursday as the smoke will move into the United States.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations," ECCC said in the statement, warning Manitobans to take precautions.

People with lung disease including asthma, heart disease are at higher risk, along with older adults, younger children and pregnant people. ECCC suggests keeping doors and windows closed and set the air conditioning fan to recirculate the air constantly.

More information on precautions you can take can be found online.