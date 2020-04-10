WINNIPEG -- A site for Winnipeg’s homeless population to self-isolate opened on Friday in Winnipeg.

According to Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, the facility will operate on a referral basis.

“We also spoke earlier this week about the need to offer an appropriate location for those experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg to isolate safely when awaiting test results or after testing positive for COVID-19,” she said.

“I’m pleased to announce that such a facility is now open.”

The facility is a 39-unit site with 10 beds opening on Friday morning.

“People without homes can be referred directly to this site while they await lab results or if they are recovering from the virus,” Siragusa said.

“Nursing and support services will be available to the individuals staying at the unit during the day.

Siragusa said this was made possible with the help of End Homelessness Winnipeg, Manitoba Housing, Main Street Project and the WRHA.