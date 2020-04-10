WINNIPEG -- Some of the community screening sites for COVID-19 in Manitoba will have reduced hours of operation over the Easter long weekend.

According to the Province of Manitoba, the following changes will be in place:

Testing site locations in Brandon, Dauphin, Pine Falls and Eriksdale will be closed on Good Friday;

The Mount Carmel Clinic, located at 886 Main St., is closed on Friday and Sunday. The other three locations in Winnipeg will be open for regularly scheduled hours, along with the assessment clinic at the St. James Centennial Pool;

Testing sites in Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas will be open every day throughout the long weekend from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and

Locations in Selkirk, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Winkler will have regular hours over the Easter long weekend.

Manitobans are reminded that only people who are directed by Health Links should visit a community screening location. The province is testing people with respiratory symptoms who also fall into one of the following categories: travelled outside the province in the last 14 days; had close contact with a confirmed case; are healthcare workers, first responders or lab workers who have worked with COVID-19 tests; and people who live or work in the north, a remote community or congregate setting.

In total, there are 15 community screening sites across Manitoba, including eight drive-thru locations.