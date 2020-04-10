WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced six new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death in the province on Friday during a news conference.

This now brings the total number of cases in the province to 230, and the number of deaths to four.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the fourth person to die from COVID-19 in Manitoba was a Winnipeg man in his 70s who had underlying medical issues.

According to Roussin, ten people are in hospital, five of which are in intensive care. He also said 92 people have recovered from the virus.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 962 tests Thursday. A total of 16,220 tests have been performed since early February.

HOLIDAY DISTANCING

With Easter and Passover celebrations usually occurring at this time of year, Roussin reminded families not to hold gatherings with anyone from outside their household.

Roussin stressed that Manitobans should not interpret current case numbers to mean the risk of COVID-19 is reduced.

He said the current numbers might be due to physical distancing measures, highlighting the need for Manitobans to continue to follow them.

HOMELESS SELF-ISOLATION SITE

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, announced a site for homeless individuals to self-isolate opened Friday in Winnipeg.

Clients will access these units with a referral from shelter sites, testing sites or care providers within the health system.

TESTING SITE HOURS

Several community testing sites have altered their hours of operation for the long weekend. Testing sites in Brandon, Dauphin, Pine Falls and Eriksdale are closed on Friday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 to be screened to see if a test is required.