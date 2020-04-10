WINNIPEG -- One Manitoba farmers’ market is making changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and recreating itself as a hybrid shopping option.

The St. Norbert Farmers’ Market, which has been approved by the province as an essential service, will be offering both on-site shopping and online ordering. It said in a news release it’s making this change because it knows many of its shoppers and vendors won’t be able to attend at the current time.

“That means we are continuing our market under the canopy (with essential products only), and adding an ONLINE MARKET option,” it said.

To shop online, customers will have the ability to browse a product list from more than 30 local producers and pre-pay online. Pick-up will be offered through a drive-in option or by coming into the canopy. The online shopping system is available on desktops, tablets and smartphones.

The farmers’ market said its producers are adding products all the time, and that everything sold in the market is baked and grown in Manitoba.

“So when you buy at our market, you’re supporting our province’s growers, bakers and crafters, and keeping your dollars in our Manitoba economy,” it said.