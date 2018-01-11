Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in the Maples.

Officers said a 77-year-old man was found dead Tuesday inside a home on Manila Road.

Police said circumstances surrounding a traffic stop in the area of St. Anne's Road and Fermor Avenue led officers to the home on Manila Road.

The man has been identified as Hossein Lotfi.

Neighbour Debbie Doyle said police have been parked outside the home since Tuesday and she had been wondering why.

"This is shocking," said Doyle. "I had an idea with all of this happening for so long that it was something major, but we weren't advised of anything."

"For this to happen on this street. Yeah. It's concerning, for sure."

Lotfi’s niece, Jasmine Lotfi, said her uncle’s death has left the family shaken.

“He was really caring and when we needed him for anything he was always there for us, would drop anything he was doing for us if we needed him,” said Jasmine. “He had a really good sense of humour, he was always laughing and smiling and he really loved my kids and my sister’s kids. He had a really big heart.”

North End Biz past president Robert McDonald said finding out “Parvi,” as McDonald called him, died left him in “absolute, total shock.”

“He was a quiet, gentle soul,” said McDonald. “Nice guy. Great sense of humour.”

McDonald said Lotfi’s wife recently died due to illness and that since her death he would often stop by McDonald’s workplace just to visit.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with Lotfi in the days prior to his death or with anyone who may have information that can help detectives.

You can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).