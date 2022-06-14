Farmers in southwestern Manitoba receive some much-needed rainfall

Rainfall in southwestern Manitoba is helping farmers finish their late season seeding.

Some areas to the north and south of Brandon have received as much as seven centimetres of rain.

Many farmers in the area have had to work harder than normal to ensure a successful seeding. “They’re putting crop in the ground, putting in long hours, and doing the best that they can in these circumstances,” said Jake Ayer, vice president of the Keystone Agricultural Producers.

While the Westman region hasn’t received as much rain as other regions, this most recent rainfall has provided a much-needed window of opportunity. “That rainfall wouldn’t be quite as welcome as by (central and southeastern Manitoba, and parts of the Parkland region). In Westman, I would say that a fair amount of farmers will take some rain, but it’s like that Three Bears analogy; the porridge is never just right, it’s either too much or too little.”

With the added pressure of a shortened seeding window, farmers are reminded to look after themselves too. “If we expect our machines to operate at peak performance with maintenance done and checked regularly, we should do the same for ourselves,” said Ayer. “Catch up on your sleep, eat nutritious and healthy food, get some exercise, call a friend, talk to a family member."

Ayer recommends farmers finding themselves in a poor mental health situation to reach out to organizations such as Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services or the Do More Ag Foundation

Environment Canada has more rain in the forecast for the Brandon area throughout Wednesday.