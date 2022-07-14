Feds investing $4.4M for study of permafrost on Hudson Bay Railway corridor

The Government of Canada is investing $4.4 million into a study to better understand the current and future conditions of permafrost along the Hudson Bay Railway corridor.

Omar Alghabra, minister of transport, announced the funding at a news conference in Winnipeg on Wednesday, noting that the railway is an important rail link for residents and cargo in Churchill, Man.

“The unusually warm weather can partially thaw permafrost, making the ground under rail lines unstable, posing danger and disruption to people and trade,” the minister said.

“Our government understands the need to invest in research on how climate change impacts our rail network. We need to adapt and we need to prepare.”

Researchers at the University of Calgary will conduct the study and identify mitigation strategies and tools for permafrost hazards. The results will be used to create strategies to ensure the safety and resilience of the Hudson Bay Railway corridor.

Alghabra also announced that the federal government is providing $700,000 to fund 10 projects in Manitoba under the Rail Safety Improvement Program, which works to support infrastructure, technology and research projects that improve railway safety and economic growth.

“These projects increase public confidence in Canada’s rail system and fund areas like improved lighting, grade crossings and public awareness campaigns,” Alghabra said.

The minister said the investments he announced on Wednesday will help keep Canadians moving safely, help the country trade more efficiently with international partners, keep the country’s supply chain competitive, and ease the current pressures on the supply chain.