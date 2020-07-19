WINNIPEG -- A fire broke out at a convenience store in Transcona late Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called just after 4:30 p.m. to a store in the 1300 block of Day Street. The city said when crews arrived on scene they found a small fire and quickly brought it under control.

People in the building were able to safely get out before crews arrived. The city said no injuries were reported.

Manitoba Public Health Inspectors attended the scene to determine whether the food products in the store were contaminated from the smoke and fire.

The city said it is believed the fire was accidental, and caused by an electrical wiring malfunction. No damage estimates are available at this time.