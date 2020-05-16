WINNIPEG -- A fire broke out in a shed behind St. Boniface Hospital Saturday evening.



The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at 6:45 p.m. The city said a second alarm was called, which increases the number of apparatus and crew members on scene, in case the fire extended into the hospital.

When crews arrived, the city said they encountered heavy flames and black smoke coming from the shed. The fire was declared under control within about 15 minutes.

There were no evacuations were required and no injuries reported. The city said no hospital patients were impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.