Winnipeg 150 Archives Tour making stops throughout city

The City of Winnipeg is taking its history on tour in honour of its 150th anniversary.

From now until the end of the year, historical panels and images from the city’s past will make stops at public places around Winnipeg.

The exhibit features images from the city's archives, the Winnipeg Public Library, Manitoba Museum, the Archives of Manitoba, and Hudson's Bay Company Archives.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says the images shed light on more than just the city’s proudest moments.

“There are mistakes that we as a community have made in the past. I think certainly of the journey that we’re on for reconciliation,” he said.

“This display today and all the work that our city archives does allows us as a community to understand our past, embrace our past, learn the best and replicate it and be inspired by it, and learn the things that didn’t do well and avoid them in the future.”

One of many displays from the Winnipeg 150 Archives Tour is pictured at Garden City Shopping Centre on June 13, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

The exhibit is currently on display at the Garden City Shopping Centre.

It then moves to Kildonan Place, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, and Grant Park Shopping Centre.

The same images will also be on display at Winnipeg libraries over the next year.