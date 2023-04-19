Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in Osborne

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a high-rise apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.

Firefighters were able to attack the building from inside and the fire was declared under control at 5:01 p.m.

The city said no injuries were reported and the fire was contained to a general area in the apartment where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it isn't known how much the damage will cost.