Firefighters from three rural fire departments are fighting an active fire in the Libau, Man., area Tuesday afternoon.

Colleen Sailor, assistant CAO of the R.M. of St. Clements, Man., said firefighters from the East Selkirk Fire Department responded in the late morning to the wildfire and were joined by the Narol and East Beaches Fire Departments.

She said no properties are being threatened by the blaze, which broke out only a day after the rural municipality lifted a burn ban that had been in place since April 23.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.