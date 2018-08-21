Featured
Fire closes down part of Manitoba Avenue
Manitoba Avenue fire. (Source: Simon Stones/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:06AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:28AM CST
A section of Manitoba Avenue is closed Tuesday morning due to a working fire.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service a call came in about a blaze in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue at 4:30 a.m.
Eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Aikins and Charles as crews remain on scene.
It is unknown when the road will be reopened.