WINNIPEG -- Headingley fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a mobile home business outside the Perimeter Highway on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday evening around 6 p.m. fire crews were seen battling a blaze at the Best Buy Homes business, about a kilometre west of Winnipeg, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

RCMP said the fire is not suspicious.

This the most recent in a number of fires in Manitoba late Wednesday and early Thursday, including a house fire in Sanford, Man., that left two people dead, and another house fire in Morden that also left two people dead.