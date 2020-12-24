WINNIPEG -- Headingley fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a mobile home business outside the Perimeter Highway on Christmas Eve.

On Thursday evening around 6 p.m. fire crews were seen battling a blaze at the Best Buy Homes business, about a kilometre west of Winnipeg, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

It is not clear what caused the fire or if there have been any injuries.

This the most recent in a number of fires in Manitoba late Wednesday and early Thursday, including a house fire in Sanford, Man., that left two people dead, and another house fire in Morden that also left two people dead.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.