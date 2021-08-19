WINNIPEG -- A building on Winnipeg’s Main Street is set to be demolished following a major fire that had crews extinguishing hot spots for an entire day.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) cleared the scene of the fire at a building in the 800 block of Main Street on Wednesday after they spent 24 hours extinguishing hot spots.

Assessments of the building have determined that its structural integrity is compromised and the building needs to be demolished. The city noted that fencing has been put up around the building, with the demolition set to begin in the coming days.

The city does not know at this point how long the demolition will take.

Due to the risk the building currently poses, all four southbound lanes on Main Street and the sidewalk in front of the block are closed to traffic to make sure people are safe and to allow the demolition process to take place. The area will be reopen once it is safe to do so.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that WFPS crews were initially called to the fire just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, but nearby buildings were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.