WINNIPEG -- A fire has caused significant damage to a vacant house on Elgin Avenue, and the city said this is not the first time it's happened.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, fire crews arrived at the vacant home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the building. The crews began to fight the fire from the inside and outside of the house and had it under control shortly before 3 p.m.

The city said a search of the house determined no one was inside. There were no injuries reported.

On April 6, 2019, a blaze erupted at the same house, forcing crews to battle the flames for an hour and a half.

The city said the cause of Friday's fire is under investigation.