Fire impacting access to Winnipeg's Weston School
Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School may be impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a two-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Quelch Street just after 5:40 a.m.
Once at the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters have been using aerial ladders to attack the fire from outside.
Crews continue to work to extinguish the fire and are expected to be in the area throughout the morning.
No one was hurt in the fire. Residents of a nearby building were evacuated as a precaution.
Both directions of Logan Avenue between Cecil Street and Vine Street will be closed until work is complete.
Access to Weston School may be temporarily impacted. The school said families can choose to keep students at home or bring them to Keewatin Prairie Community School.
