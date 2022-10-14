Fire impacts access to Winnipeg's Weston School

Weston School in Winnipeg is currently inaccessible to students due to a fire in the area of Logan Avenue and Quelch Street. (Submitted photo: Shayne Ross) Weston School in Winnipeg is currently inaccessible to students due to a fire in the area of Logan Avenue and Quelch Street. (Submitted photo: Shayne Ross)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island