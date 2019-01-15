

CTV Winnipeg





A person was taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Winnipeg’s West End.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 2:15 a.m., said an update from the City of Winnipeg. While one of two people inside the home when the blaze broke out was able to escape on their own, the other was found during a search by firefighters and taken to hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fought the fire from inside and it was knocked down by 2:38 a.m.

At this point, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen by accident. No word yet on the estimated cost of the damage.