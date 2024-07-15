Fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves two people dead

Two people are dead following a weekend house fire on a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP were first called to the incident at a home on Cross Lake Cree Nation around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers got to the scene, they learned that neighbours tried to rescue someone who was inside the home when the fire started. However, they were unsuccessful.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters went into the home and found the bodies of two people. Their identities are not yet confirmed.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.