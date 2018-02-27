

CTV Winnipeg





Fire crews were on the scene of a fire on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.

They responded to the call in the 900 block of Portage Avenue Tuesday night just after 8 p.m.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of No Name Auto.

The city says smoke forced the evacuation of nearby homes.

A number of witnesses stopped to watch as fire crews battled the blaze.

The cause and extent of damage has not been determined.

The road is closed at Banning Street between Portage and Einarson Avenue as of Wednesday morning. Portage has been re-opened.

One firefighter was injured.