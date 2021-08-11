WINNIPEG -- More than 100 firefighters from South Africa will be arriving in Manitoba on Wednesday to help battle the wildfires raging across the province.

This group of South African firefighters joins the more than 400 Manitoba firefighters currently working to get the wildfires under control. According to the Manitoba government, the province is using six water bombers from Manitoba, two aircraft from Quebec, four from the Northwest Territories, and more than two dozen helicopters to help extinguish the fires.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 143 wildfires burning across the province.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) arranged to import the South African contingent of firefighters.

The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization has been working with the Manitoba Wildfire Service to make sure COVID-19 protocols are in place. The South African firefighters were tested for COVID-19 before they left South Africa, and will be tested again upon arrival in Winnipeg.

Throughout their time in Manitoba, the South African firefighters will be subject to ongoing rapid testing. COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to firefighters.

To date, there have been 431 wildfires in Manitoba this year. The average for this time of year is 370 wildfires.