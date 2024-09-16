First-degree murder charges laid after man kidnapped and killed: Winnipeg police

Two Winnipeg men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Ontario man.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Bridge Lake Drive on Sept. 10 following reports a man was abducted the day before.

Three days later, investigators and tactical team members found a man's body inside a home in the 100 block of Bristol Avenue. The victim has been identified as Zeyad Shammo, 22, of Ontario.

Shammo's death is being treated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police arrested and charged two men from Winnipeg in connection with Shammo's death.

Sonny Balemba and Robert James Chaykowski, both 26, have each been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion.

The two have been detained in custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.