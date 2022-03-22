First results coming in for Fort Whyte byelection

Manitobans will soon learn who the next MLA for the Fort Whyte area is as polls have officially closed.

The latest information from Elections Manitoba is showing that 26 of 56 voting areas are reporting and Obby Khan, who is running for the Progressive Conservatives, has 665 votes, Trudy Schroeder with the NDP with 362 votes.

Willard Reaves with the Liberals has 666 votes. Independent candidate Patrick Allard has 34 votes, and Nicolas Geddert with the Green Party has 14 votes.

There are 15,907 registered voters in the riding.

People can continue to check CTV News for an update on the results in the riding.

Fort Whyte was previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.

More details will be provided when they are available.

Live results can be found here.