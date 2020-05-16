WINNIPEG -- For the fifth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The Province of Manitoba announced in a news release there are no new cases of the virus in the province as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The total number of cases in the province remains at 289.

Currently, two people are in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. There are 25 active cases, and 257 people have recovered.

The province said the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Friday, 908 COVID-19 tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 33,953.

Some community testing sites are closed for the holiday weekend.

READ MORE: Some COVID-19 testing sites to close over Victoria Day long weekend

Manitobans are also reminded to stay in or close to their home communities and to stay home as much as possible.

"With the long weekend here, Manitobans are reminded that travel is not permitted from southern Manitoba to areas, including campgrounds, north of the 53rd parallel, which is essentially anywhere north of the northern end of Lake Winnipeg," reads the news release.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, also made a tweet reminding Manitobans to keep physical distancing over the weekend.