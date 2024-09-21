WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Flaming motorcycle leads to drug, weapon charges: WPS

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a stolen motorcycle he was filling up with gas suddenly caught fire.

    In a Saturday news release, police said the man was refueling the bike – reported stolen in July – at a Salter Avenue gas station on Friday evening around 8:15 p.m. when it ignited. The man moved the flaming motorcycle from the pumps to a nearby dumpster and ran away. Officers found him inside a nearby taxi.

    The 35-year-old man was carrying Percocet, Xanax and Gabapentin pills, as well as a weapon, when he was arrested.

    He’s facing several charges and was detained in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News