Flaming motorcycle leads to drug, weapon charges: WPS

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a stolen motorcycle he was filling up with gas suddenly caught fire.

In a Saturday news release, police said the man was refueling the bike – reported stolen in July – at a Salter Avenue gas station on Friday evening around 8:15 p.m. when it ignited. The man moved the flaming motorcycle from the pumps to a nearby dumpster and ran away. Officers found him inside a nearby taxi.

The 35-year-old man was carrying Percocet, Xanax and Gabapentin pills, as well as a weapon, when he was arrested.

He’s facing several charges and was detained in custody.