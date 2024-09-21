Man hospitalized after River East home invasion

Winnipeg police are investigating after a home invasion in the city’s River East neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Emerson Avenue, near Henderson Highway, around 3:45 a.m.

According to a police release, two men – aged 19 and 20 – were at home when two male suspects broke in. The suspects assaulted one of the residents, stole some property from the home, and took off down Henderson Highway.

The injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Major crimes detectives are investigating, but don’t have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.