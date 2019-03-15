

CTV Winnipeg





A 26-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after Island Lake RCMP seized 140 grams of cocaine and 100 Percocet pills.

The Mounties said it began with an investigation involving a passenger on a commercial flight from Winnipeg to Island Lake, Man., who was suspected of trafficking drugs.

Police said a search led them to uncover three large packages with the drugs inside and shared a photo showing hundreds of small, marked baggies containing white powder.

Sandy Bay First Nation, Man., resident Lawrence Ashley McIvor, 26, was arrested and faces two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is in custody and has a court date in Winnipeg, police said.