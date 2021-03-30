WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government said lower than normal precipitation this past winter means a lower risk for flooding in the province is most likely.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said on Tuesday during a news conference that precipitation levels in southern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan are down 20 per cent of normal precipitation of the past 40 years, and some parts of southwestern Manitoba are at record-low precipitation levels.

“Satellite images and model simulations show most of the snow in southern and central basins have already melted,” Schuler said, adding the current prediction is for “near-normal” precipitation for April, May and June.

Schuler added snow melt is complete for the southern watershed basins, and spring run-off is almost finished. Northern Manitoba spring run-off is expected to be finished by April.

“The risk for major spring flooding is low for this season in Manitoba,” Schuler said.

This is a developing story. More to come.