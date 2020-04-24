WINNIPEG -- Folklorama announced on Friday that the 51st edition of the festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said this decision comes following consultation with government officials, the board of directors, volunteers and members.

“Folklorama is a not-for-profit organization and as such this decision was not made lightly, nor without full knowledge of its greater impact on all,” it said in a news release, noting the event is a major source of revenue for over 40 communities across the city.

Stan Hall, president of the board of directors, said the event is based on people coming together, not just for the festival itself, but for the many months it takes to prepare.

“There will be a time and place where we can all celebrate together, but following the Government of Manitoba guidelines, it cannot be this summer. We look forward to welcoming the world August 1st to 14th, 2021,” he said,

The initial Folklorama took place in 1970 as part of the Manitoba Centennial.

Last year, during the festival’s 50th anniversary, it had its largest attendance in over a decade with 455,000 visits.

“For many of us, Folklorama is home; it is tradition and a place of belonging”, said executive director Teresa Cotroneo.

“In 2019 we had a memorable 50th anniversary celebration. How fortunate are we to have this amazing milestone to look back on, as we work towards coming back stronger and making new memories in 2021.”