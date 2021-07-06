WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will be able to travel around the world with Folklorama this summer, but this year it will be from the comfort of their own homes.

On Tuesday, the festival announced its One Multi-Cultural Fusion Event, presented by Manitoba Liquor Marts. The event will offer three themed nights of entertainment, which will be live-streamed free of charge.

Each evening will involve cultural performers who will be performing from the Burton Cummings Theatre from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver a unique Folklorama experience to festival goers, both local and international,” said Teresa Cotroneo, executive director of Folklorama, in a news release.

Each night will highlight different parts of the world, including Asia and Africa on Aug. 6, the Americas on Aug. 7, and Europe on Aug. 8.

During the shows, viewers will learn about each performance and the importance of keeping culture alive.

Stan Hall, president of the Folklorama board of directors, said the idea for the fusion event began in the fall, when they met virtually with the pavilions.

“With the reality that a festival as we have known would still not be possible in 2021, the one message that resonated was the importance of keeping the spirit of Folklorama alive and finding a way to come together safely,” Hall said.

“I would like to take this moment to thank all of our communities - our Folklorama family - for coming together for the better.”

As part of this year’s festival, the Folklorama website now features a virtual ethnocultural marketplace. There will also be an ethnocultural food week and a 50/50 raffle that supports the Folklorama Cultural Preservation Fund.