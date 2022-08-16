Folklorama sees increase in attendance after two-year absence

The Japanese Pavilion during Folklorama 2022 (CTV News Photo Gary Robson) The Japanese Pavilion during Folklorama 2022 (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island