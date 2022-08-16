Folklorama sees increase in attendance after two-year absence
Following a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Folklorama pavilions saw an average increase in attendance of 14 per cent compared to the 2019 event.
On Tuesday, the festival issued a news release saying that pavilions saw attendance they hadn’t seen in years, noting there were nearly 170,000 visits at the 24 participating pavilions.
Teresa Cotroneo, Folklorama’s executive director, said the beauty and excitement of Folklorama has been reignited.
“Thank you to all the Folklorama member communities, volunteers, and artists for their incredible energy, hospitality, and for opening up their hearts and homes to share what makes Manitoba so special – our people,” Cotroneo said.
Folklorama began in 1970 and has grown into the largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind.
The festival offers year-round programs as well, including Folklorama at Home, Folklorama at Work, Folklorama at School, and Folklorama at Play.
The 52nd edition of Folklorama will take place next summer from Aug. 6 to 19.
Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
