WINNIPEG -- A former personal care home worker charged with stealing jewelry from residents pleaded guilty to all charges against her in court Wednesday.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred at Kildonan Longterm Care Centre that came to light this past spring.

The accused, Anna Mercado, was charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.

The victims were between the ages of 78 and 100, and all suffered from mild to severe dementia. Police said some of the victims had rings taken right off their fingers.

Several family members of the victims attended court on Wednesday to hear the accused’s plea.

“We were relieved that the person that has been charged has pleaded guilty,” said Wayne Kytaychuk, whose mother was a victim, and has since passed away.

“There was eight families that were involved, and I think we’re all feeling satisfied that there’s some progress being made and that something’s happening, whereas before we just weren’t getting anywhere.”

The case had to be adjourned last month, when Mercado didn’t show up for a scheduled court appearance.

Kytaychuck said the process has been difficult for him and the other families.

He said they had a chance to speak with the crown attorney following Wednesday’s proceedings, and said they’ll be given a chance to read victim impact statements during sentencing.

“All the families are really interested in being able express the hurt that they’re feeling because of this crime,” he said.

Mercado is due back in court on Jan. 14, 2020 for sentencing.