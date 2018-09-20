

CTV Winnipeg





A season after leaving the franchise he spent a decade with, Ondrej Pavelec announced he is retiring from the NHL.

Pavelec, who began his career as an NHL goalie with the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2007-08 season, said in a statement shared to social media by agent Allan Walsh that he is “excited for the next chapter of my life and extremely grateful to everyone that helped me during my career.”

He offered thanks to those who had a hand in his career, naming members of management, coaching staff and ownership with the Thrashers/Jets franchise, as well as the New York Rangers, who he played his last NHL season with.

While still in Winnipeg the previous season, Pavelec was sent down to play for Jets’ AHL farm team the Manitoba Moose.

In his statement, Pavelec also gave nods to his agent, teammates and fans, as well as the Czech National Team for selecting him to play in the Olympics and World Championships.